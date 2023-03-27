Rahul Gandhi Ordered To Vacate Government Bungalow: Congress Launches Nationwide Protests

NET Web Desk

In a recent development, the Housing Committee of Lok Sabha has sent a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him. The bungalow, located at 12 Tughlaw Lane in the national capital, must be vacated by Gandhi within 30 days to avoid eviction.

This notice comes after Gandhi’s disqualification as a Member of Parliament following a Surat court’s verdict in a criminal defamation case. The case pertained to a remark made by Gandhi during a public rally in 2019, where he had made derogatory comments about the “Modi surname”. The court sentenced him to two years of imprisonment and disqualified him as an MP from the date of his conviction, which was March 23.

Following Gandhi’s disqualification, the Congress party held countrywide protests, attacking the Modi government on the issue. Party leaders and workers took to the streets in various parts of the country, protesting against the decision.