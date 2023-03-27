Tripura Electricity Corporation’s Vigilance Branch Cut Off 3,825 Hook Lines & Fined Rs 53.33 Lakh In 2022-23 FY

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 27, 2023: Aiming to prevent electricity theft, Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) formed Vigilance Branch and 3,825 hook lines were cut off charging penalties of Rs 53.33 lakh in 2022-23 financial year.

Speaking to media persons at TSECL’s headquarters here in Agartala city on Monday afternoon, Corporation’s MD Sarkar said that the TSECL has taken some initiatives considering the safety of the workers of the Power department who are directly involved in the work of electricity at the field level. In this regard, the initiative of the Corporation is to increase awareness, provide training to officials and employees, and distribute safety belts, hand gloves, helmets, safety shoes, rain coats, etc.

“A vigilance branch has been formed at the initiative of the corporation to prevent electricity theft. In the financial year 2022-23, 699 raids have been conducted under the initiative of Vigilance Wing. 3 thousand 825 hook lines were cut and Rs 53 lakh 33 thousand fined”, he added.

He said that various initiatives are being taken to collect the electricity bills from the customers in the right way. In this case door to door survey, awareness etc. initiatives have been taken to reduce customer harassment, outstanding bills etc. Initiatives are being taken to introduce photo billing so that accurate billing can be done. A new billing agency has been formed for this. Spot billing has been introduced.

Sarkar said “A 120 MW Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Power Project is being set up at Rokhia under Sepahijala district. This project will not only be financially and technically viable, this project will also be able to generate environmental-friendly electricity. As a result, production cost will be reduced and electricity can be supplied to consumers at a lower cost.”

He highlighted various information of the corporation and said that there are three power generation plants belonging to TSECL in Tripura. These are Baramura, Rokhia and Gomati power generating stations.

Sarkar said that two units in Baramura and Rokhia and one unit in Gomati have been generating electricity for the past six months. He said that in the field of electricity transmission, 7 sub-stations with 132 KV capacity have been constructed so far and 2 more sub-stations will be commissioned by June 2023. Simultaneously, 25 new sub-stations of 33 KV capacity have been constructed and 9 more sub-stations will be commissioned by June this year. Moreover, 7 132-KV and 13 33-KV sub-stations have been upgraded. He said that the work of laying 458 km of 132-KV line and 667 km of 33-KV line is going on. These will be completed by the financial year 2023-24.

TSECL’s MD informed about the distribution of electricity in the state and said that the main problem in the distribution of electricity in the state is that nearly 70 percent of the area of Tripura is forest land. The Corporation has decided to change bare conductors to covered conductors at 32 and 11 KV levels in the state. In the case of Agartala city, an initiative has been taken to completely underground the 132 KV and 33 KV lines. The HT and LT lines will be undergrounded within the next two years.

Various developmental programs of the corporation were highlighted in the press conference in presence of TSECL’s Finance wing Director SS Bhogra and other officials.