Tripura Senior Minister Ratan Lal Nath Criticizes CPIM & Congress For Misrule In 45 Years; State Developed In BJP’s Regime

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 27, 2023: Tripura’s senior cabinet minister Ratan Lal Nath on Monday launched a scathing attack on the opposition CPIM and Congress parties for depriving and terrorizing people over the past 45 years rule in the state.

The seven times MLA and second innings as cabinet minister Nath also elaborately cited the picture of Tripura during the misrule of CPIM-led Left Front government regime for 35 years, Congress regime for five years and Congress-TUJS Coalition government for five years. He further pointed out the developmental perspectives of the BJP-IPFT coalition government since 2018 and now again, re-establishing government for more five years tenure in 2023.

In the state assembly on Monday, Nath, who is the minister in-charge of the Agriculture and Power departments moved a ‘Motion of Thanks’ on Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya’s address on March 24 last and said that the present government is following the developmental mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Sabka Saath, Sabka Bikash” and his footprints for boosting all sectors equally.

“During the past five years’ BJP-IPFT’s rule in Tripura, the state has flourished in terms of development in all sectors under the leadership of former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and incumbent Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha. The Governor SN Arya in his speech has clearly elaborated the motive of the present government in Tripura.”

However, the opposition parties’ CPIM MLAs Jitendra Chaudhury, Islam Uddin, Shailendra Chandra Nath, and Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy etc. had brought amendment in Governor’s speech. But he had castigated their role for importing terror activities during the election period whereas Congress leaders had joined hands with the attackers and murderers of CPIM despite hundreds of their party workers faced difficulties soon after election ends in this state.

Citing factual points of political violence through newspaper cuttings, senior cabinet minister said “After assembly elections of 1993, 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013, hundreds of Congress party workers faced extreme harassments on the hands of CPIM workers and now, for the sake of political interest, the leaders of the grand old national party had joined hands with the attackers and murderers i.e. CPIM of their own party workers.”

“During Leftist regime, state wealth were never doubled, rather the leaders’ and their party’s wealth increased. In 35 years of Leftist rule, the GSDP was Rs 43716 crore while it has become Rs 64778 crore in five years rule of BJP-led government. For 23 long years, problem of BRU refugees remain unsolved while BJP government solved within 2 years of forming government. Only 75,000 people were given housing facilities under the then Awaas Yojana while 3.63 lakh families benefited under PMAY in BJP’s regime. Under JJM, 59 percent of the households received free tap water connection in four and half years, over a hundred of assistant professors appointed, 8659 teachers offered jobs, several indigenous personalities from different fields and professions were honoured with Padma Shri award, names of three places renamed in Kokborok language- Gandacherra renamed as ‘Ganda Twisa’, Baramura as ‘Hatai Kotor’ and Atharamura Hills as ‘Hachuk Beram’, Agartala Airport has been renamed as Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, who was an indigenous king, etc.”, said Nath while sharing many developmental perspectives and welfare of people along with their languages during BJP-led government’s regime in Tripura.

Sharing a comparison on the number of votes decreased in the assembly elections, he said that 3.76 lakh electorates did not favour CPIM in 2023 as compared to polls in 2018 while around 39,000 voters disfavoured BJP in 2023 polls.

In view of this statement by the senior cabinet member of Tripura government, the opposition CPIM and Congress MLAs had gone blunt completely. They were speechless.

At the end of his almost one-hour long speech, minister requested the new MLAs, who were elected for the first time and young as per age is concerned to be energetic in boosting the state’s development with a positive vision and refrain from partisan role. He also asked them to abstain from the Communists as democracy never prevail with supporters of China. He also praised the role of incumbent CM Dr Saha in making Tripura prosperous.