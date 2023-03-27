Tripura: Votes On Account Of Rs 9066.56 Crore Sanctioned For 4 Months Of 2023-24 FY

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 27, 2023: Sanctioning Tripura’s Votes on Account of Rs 9066.56 crore for four months on 2023-24 financial year, Finance minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Monday said that a total of 284 projects worth Rs 1295 crore have been sanctioned under Suvarna Jayanti Tripura Nirman Yojana and Special Assistance Capital in 2022-23 fiscal year.

In a press conference at the premises of the Tripura Legislative Assembly here in Agartala city on Monday afternoon, Finance minister Singha Roy said “A total of 169 projects totaling Rs 596 crore have been sanctioned under Suvarna Jayanti Tripura Nirman Yojana and similarly 115 projects totaling Rs 699 crore have been sanctioned under Special Assistance Capital in the current financial year i.e. FY 2022-23.”

Among these, some of the significant projects under SAC are- construction of 101 RCC Foot Bridges under Rural Development department worth Rs 45 crore, renovation of 58 and 42 ‘Vidyajyoti’ schools under Education department worth Rs 37.91 crore, construction of new 100 Health Sub-Centre building under Rural Development department worth Rs 30 crore, etc.

Some of the important projects under Suvarna Jayanti Tripura Nirman Yojana are- multiple projects worth Rs 62.1 crore have been sanctioned in 2022-23 fiscal year which shall be implemented by the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency under the Power department.

Among these projects, TREDA will be working to implement 1,421 standalone solar pump under Component-B of PM-KUSUM Scheme worth Rs 28.38 crore, solarisation of 2600 grids connecting Agricultural pumps across the state, and setting up of Grids connected with Solar Power plant at 8 vibrant villages i.e. one in each district.

Meanwhile, the central government has cleared seven Externally Aided Projects worth Rs 8174 crore for Tripura while seven more projects worth Rs 3025 crore are in the pipeline for increase of investment in capital and socioeconomic sector, he added.

On the other hand, Finance minister said “India’s GDP growth rate is 7% in FY 2022-23 while Tripura’s GSDP growth rate is 8.80% in FY 2022-23 which is higher than the national growth rate. Tripura’s GSDP is projected to grow by 8.95% in FY 2023-24. The state’s own tax revenue growth rate is 14.67% in FY 2022-23 and state’s tax revenue is expected to be around Rs 3000 crore in FY 2022-23. In 2021-22 FY, the state’s tax revenue collected was Rs 2616 crore.”

The Revised Expenditure (RE) increase of the departments in FY 2022-23 depicts 911 percent increase in Skill Development department from Budget Estimate (BE) of Rs 1.22 crore to RE of Rs 12.34 crore, Election department from BE of 45.02 crore to RE of 97.32 crore, Power department from BE of Rs 214.88 crore to RE of Rs 377.52 crore, Transport department from BE of Rs 38.83 crore to 55.88 crore, etc.

The capital expenditure in Road Sector was Rs 443 crore in the financial year 2021-22. Capital expenditure on Road Sector is estimated to be Rs 647 crore in FY 2022-23 which will be 46% more than the 2021-22 financial year. A total of 169 projects totaling Rs 596 crore have been sanctioned under Suvarna Jayanti Tripura Nirman Yojana and similarly 115 projects totaling Rs 699 crore have been sanctioned under Special Assistance Capital in the current financial year i.e. FY 2022-23, he also added.