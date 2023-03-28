Paragliding Training To Be Conducted For The First Time In India

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Good news for the paragliding community, After successfully hosting the International Paragliding Festival (2011), the Pre World Cup (2020), and the International Paragliding Accuracy Championship FAI Category 1, Mizoram will conduct paragliding training for the first time in India, and the graduates will be awarded International Paragliding certificates.

At the press conference held today by the Mizoram Aero Sports Association (MASA), a proper certificate will be issued under Skill India and will be conducted according to the paragliding syllabus. According to MASA leaders, 45 participants from 12 states and 10 from Mizoram will attend the training. The opening ceremony will be held on March 29.

And for the training, there will be three stages: proficiency levels 1, 2, and 3. Proficiency 1 and Proficiency 2 training will be conducted in Champhai District, and Proficiency 3 training will be conducted in Serchhip District, Mizoram. The training will run until May. There will also be a theory exam in between the P2 and P3 training.

According to the National Aero Sports Policy Vision 2030, aerosports will generate Rs 1,600 billion in revenue.