Home Minister Shah To Visit Aizawl On April 1; Will Inaugurate 2414.027 Crore Worth Projects

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram State Bharatiya Janata Party today held a press conference at Atal Bhavan to discuss on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state on April 1, 2023 for the inauguration of several projects.

Among the 2414.027 crore worth projects to be inaugurated is Assam Rifles Battalion Headquarters Complex at Zokhawsang.

On April 1, the Union Home Miniter will be inaugurating and also hold foundation stone laying for the following projects-

• Construction of Aizawl By Pass Road Sairang – Phaibawk, Zorinpui – Longmasu NHIDCL kal tlanga hnathawh tur : 1832.27 crore

• Upgradation & Improvement of Road from West Phaileng to Marpara : 71 crore

• Construction of Warehouse at Aizawl & Bairabi : 5.44 crore

• Construction of Integrated Command & Control Centre Under Smart City : 119.2 crore

• Construction of Lianchhiari Run : 10 crore

• Construction of Impounding Dam & Development of Recreation Centre at Keilungliah, Champhai : 19.88 crore

• Construction of Laldenga Centre : 193 crore

• Construction of Assam Rifles Battallion Headquarters Complex Zokhawsang :

(a) Construction of KLP accommodation for Assam Rifles at Zokhawsang : 145.7 crore

(b) Construction & Restoration of approach Road to Assam Rifles Complex at Zokhawsang : 11.151 crore

(c) Construction of 2.5 MVA, 33/11 Sub- Station at Assam Rifles Complex Zokhawsang : 3.675 crore

(d) Construction of Zokhawsang Water Supply Scheme : 2.711 crore

State BJP President Vanlalhmuaka refuted claims of Union Home Minister’s visit for the sole purpose of inauguration of Assam Rifles Battalion Headquarters Complex at Zokhawsang or for them to be shifted out of Aizawl.

Rather, he asserted that Amit Shah is coming to inaugurate several projects which are part of the Central Government’s developmental projects in all the States and UTs of India.

The Home Minister will depart from Aizawl at 4 in the afternoon on the same day.