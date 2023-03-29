Mizoram Governor Holds Meeting With RIPANS Officials

NET Web Desk

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati today held a review meeting with the officials from the Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Sciences (RIPANS) and contractors at Raj Bhavan.

During the review meeting, the RIPANS officials gave PowerPoint presentations on the present status of the college and also on the undergoing projects for strengthening the infrastructure within the campus. RIPANS is the only Institute under the administrative control of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India which offers career-oriented courses in the field of Nursing, Pharmacy and Paramedical Sciences under one roof.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati congratulated the professors, teaching staff and other staff of RIPANS, Aizawl for consistently producing skilful healthcare professionals every year with a success rate of placements at 93 % (approx). He mentioned that there is now an increase in demand for skilled paramedics and nurses within the country in the government sector, private hospitals and pharmaceutical companies. To improve the success rate of finding employment by the students who passed out from RIPANS, Governor urged the Director and his officers to design a mechanism for exposure of the institute to reputed companies and conducting of campus interviews.

He was pleased to hear that steady progress was made on the ongoing infrastructural works within the campus for the construction of a new 100 bedded hospital and other critical infrastructures. Governor was also hopeful that after the completion of the new infrastructural works, RIPANS, as an excellent regional institute for training of Paramedical and Nursing Sciences for the NE region, will soon be upgraded to an institute of national repute. He thanked the director and the administrative officers for active monitoring of the ongoing works and the contractors as well for their determination to finish the construction of the buildings within the stipulated time.

Regional Institute of Paramedical & Nursing Sciences (RIPANS), Aizawl was established in 1995-1996 under North Eastern Council (NEC). The Institute was transferred to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare w.e.f. 1st April 2007. At present, RIPANS, Mizoram offers courses in Nursing( BSc, MSc), Medical Laboratory Technology( BSc, MSc ), Radio Imaging Technology(BSc), Pharmacy( B.Pharm, M.Pharm and PhD in Pharmacy) and Optometry (B.Optometry) with a total annual intake capacity of 259 seats and the present strength stood at 812. Currently, RIPANS has 3 academic buildings, 2 boys’ hostels with a capacity of 294 seats and 2 girls’ hostels with a capacity of 390 seats. To date, RIPANS has produced 3291 degree holders with successful placements of 93 %( approx). As reported, the products of this College are placed in the government sector, reputed hospitals and healthcare facilities and big pharmaceutical companies across the country. Apart from this, many graduates from this college found jobs in foreign countries like the USA, Australia, Canada, Ireland, England, Norway, Singapore, UAE and Denmark.

In order to double the annual intake, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India funded Rs. 350.59 Cr. for the construction of buildings & services, MGPS, medical equipment & furniture etc. The contractor is given a target date of completion of 28.02.2023 which is revised to December 2023. However, Dr Mansukh Manviya, Union Health Minister has given direction for the Hospital Building to be completed within August 2023. The main components of the new construction projects with RIPANS campus are 100 Bedded Hospital, 18 units of staff & Nurse Quarters, 168 seat capacity hostel building, 22 units of resident doctor’s quarters, Academic Block –IV with 18 nos classrooms, 32 nos labs, 2 nos lecture theatres, 6 nos hod rooms, Indoor Sports Complex & Auditorium with a maximum seating capacity of 1200.

The RIPANS is also now advised by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to make a proposal for 50 bedded Hospital for Critical Care (with a future provision of increasing to 100) depending on the availability of land.

RIPANS was represented by Dr Sanjay Dinkar Sawant, the newly appointed Director, Dr H.Lalrinmawia, the outgoing Director, Dr Ruby Zo Ralte, AO and other officials.