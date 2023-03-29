Mizoram Police Celebrates Their Win At 71st BN Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Police today celebrated their winning at the 71st BN Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship 2022-23 at 1st Mizoram Armed Police ground.

Chief guest Chief Minister Zoramthanga congratulated them at their achievement, and stated that tough Mizoram is a small and young state, we have managed to get the recognition of the nation through sports. He further stated his hope that a women football team will hold the same achievement in the near future.

The Chief Minister made a clarion call on the need for the State’s police force to put in more efforts in the fight against drug smuggling into the sate.

Home Minister Lalchamliana stated that though the state has not been recruiting police personnel since 2008, the team has been able to achieve great success and states his affirmation that once new recruits are taken up, the state police football club will rise to new heights of success.

The Home Minister also stated that 5% of the 3500 plus vacant posts in the State’s police department is reserved for sports quota

Mizoram DGP Devesh Chandra Srivastva also praised his men on their success and stated that with the end of the Covid pandemic, the lost glory of Mizoram Police in the field of sports has been restored.