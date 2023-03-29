Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Contemplates To Issue 9.59 Lakh Smart Ration Cards, Transform 765 ‘Model’ Ration Shops, Set Up FCS&CA Corporation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 29, 2023: Contemplating to initiate multiple decisions in the coming days under the department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in Tripura, minister in-charge Sushanta Chowdhury on Tuesday said that the concerned department has decided to distribute 9.59 lakh smart ration cards, transform 765 ‘model’ ration shops, setting up of FCS&CA Corporation for direct benefits to consumers.

In a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Wednesday afternoon, FCS&CA minister Chowdhury said that the department is determined to provide all kinds of benefits of public distribution system to the people irrespective of any status through 2,048 ration shops.

“We are mulling to provide mustard oil in subsidized rates through fair price shops across the state. Ration cards were issued many years back. Now, we have decided to transform those into smart ration cards alike driving licenses. Department is also processing to open separate Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs offices in all the districts’ headquarters. Currently, these offices are available in the SDM offices of 23 sub-divisions. ‘Ration Mitra’ will also be introduced for delivering ration to the doorsteps of senior citizens across the state. Health insurance for ration dealers and their family members will also be done”, he added.

Minister said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has significantly focused on promoting “Millets” and hence, the department will also initiate decision to provide millets through ration shops as the government is following the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Bikash”.

He also said that the department is contemplating to transform ration shops into model ones. “Among 2,048 ration shops, 765 ration shops to become ‘model’ ration shops as the central government instructed to identify 75 such shops in each district. But we have included 165 ration shops run by cooperatives for transforming into ‘model’ ration shops. The department will also provide an assistance of Rs 10,000 for giving the ration shop a new look”, he added.

Chowdhury said “Distribution of fortified rice has begun distribution in Dhalai aspirational district since April 2022. Now, the department has decided to distribute fortified rice in other seven districts of Tripura through ration shops.”

Citing certain statistics of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department in Tripura, Minister said “There are 2,048 ration shops and among them, 290 are managed by women, 165 by cooperatives and rest 1,593 by men. There are 9,59,455 ration cards comprised of 1,08,840 of Antyodaya (AAY) ration cards, 4,92,292 of priority group (PG) households, 8,882 of Antyadaya BRU families and 3,55,441 of APL category.”

Sharing the availability of stock of various products, he said “There is a need of 730 metric tonnes of rice per day and government is having stock of 63,891 MTs for 87 days, requirement of 106 MTs of flour per day and 5,600 MTs is in stock, 32 MTs of sugar is required per day and 857 MTs is in stock, 32 MTs requirement of Masoor Dal per day and 676 MTs is in stock, 67 MTs required per day and 1007 MTs is in stock, 220 kilolitres required per day and 1,564 kilolitres is in stock, 350 kilolitres required per day and 1,700 KLs is in stock, 77 kilolitres of kerosene required per day and 331 kilolitres is in stock, 10,925 LPG cyclinders required per day and 37,762 LPG cylinders are in stock.”

Chowdhury also gave a terse warning to those businessmen and evil-minded persons to refrain themselves from making stock of food grains illegally ahead of monsoon season. He said that the department will initiate stringent punishment against those who are willing to create an artificial crisis.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department Secretary Ravel Hemendra Kumar, Director Nirmal Adhikari and Additional Director Animesh Debbarma were present in the press conference.