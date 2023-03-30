BSF’s ADG Eastern Command – Sonali Mishra On 3-Day Visit In Tripura; Reviews Security Scenario Of Indo-Bangladesh Border

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 30, 2023: Sonali Mishra, IPS, Additional Director General of BSF, Eastern Command in Kolkata arrived at Agartala on March 28 last on her three-day visit to BSF’s Tripura Frontier and she reviewed the current security scenario on Indo-Bangladesh international border.

She was also briefed by Sumit Sharan, IPS, IG of the BSF in Tripura Frontier about the area of responsibility of Tripura Frontier, the operational preparedness, the measures to combat various challenges on the Indo-Bangladesh border and to control trans-border crimes.

The ADG also visited the Border Outposts (BOPs) in the bordering area under Udaipur and Sabroom sub-division, interacted with the field commanders, took stock of the security scenario, reviewed the border domination and operational preparedness in order to make Indo-Bangladesh international border crime free.

A courtesy meeting was conducted on Thursday morning between Sonali Mishra, IPS, ADG BSF (EC), Senior BSF officers and Tanveer Ghani Chowdhury, Region Commander South-East Region, BGB Chittagong along with Border Guard Bangladesh officers on Maitri Bridge, Sabroom in Tripura.

The ADG inaugurated a Residential Complex having 38 quarters at BSF Campus SHQ in Udaipur on Thursday in the gracious presence of Sumit Sharan, IPS, IG Ftr HQ BSF Tripura and other senior officers.

The ADG held a ‘Sainik Sammelan’ and interacted with the bordermen who are performing duties at the Indo-Bangladesh International Border to evaluate the real-time problems in border domination faced by the troops deployed on the ground. She applauded the tireless efforts and dedication of bordermen in safeguarding the borders and efforts made by BSF Tripura Frontier to control trans-border crime on the Indo-Bangladesh border. She also praised the BSF troops for doing a commendable job of guarding the international border efficiently and effectively.