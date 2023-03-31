Arunachal: Fake Cheque Worth Rs 9 Crore Seized In SBI Naharlagun

NET Web Desk

Itanagar capital police in Arunachal arrested eight people in Rs 9 Crore cheque fraud on March 31, 2023.

As per the briefing by SDPO Naharlagun, a cheque amount of Rs 9,78,45,868 issued from NDMC was brought to the SBI G extension branch for clearance in favour of a local firm owned by one Tarh Tajuk.

On verification, it was found to be a fake cheque and a written complaint was lodged at Naharlagun PS.

Speaking to the media, Dekio Gumja, SDPO Naharlagun said, “On March 23 a written FIR was received from the chief manager of SBI claiming a person have come for a cheque clearance issued from New Delhi Municipal Corporation.”

However, upon a cross-verification with the SBI, Delhi Branch, it was found that the said cheque was a fake one leading to the registration of the case.