Manipur: Nine Officials Of Revenue Department Suspended For And Record Manipulation

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister N Biren Singh while warning any government bureaucrats or employees not indulge in any corrupt activities, he informed that nine officials of the Revenue Department of Manipur government had been suspended on the ground of manipulation of land records.

The name of suspended officers are Manipur Civil Service (MCS) officer, Kh. Goverdhon Singh; MCS officer Samson Huidrom; L/A SDC, G. Chinglensana Kabui; mandol, M. Sanatomba Singh; mandol, L. Biswanath Singh; mandol, Md. Hassan; mandol, T. Hemjit Singh; retired mandol, O. Munal Singh and retired mandol, Md. Jahangir.

Chief Minister had briefed the media at his secretariate on March 31 on various issues such as illegal transfer of land, issuing of land record at forest and government land, illegal manufacturing of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) at Thoubal district and forest fire at hill range of Kongba Maru Laiphamlen, a scared place for Meitei community.

In the briefing, Biren said that the state government has been taking up various initiative to figure any manipulation of land records or issuance of land in forest areas or government. To execute the steps effectively, committee was also formed. Anyone who involved in such wrongly deeds or acts can surrender before legal action is being taken up.

The role of government is not just restricted in bringing infrastructure development but also to rectify all mistake or misconduct that will deteriorate the future generation, he added while advising all bureaucrats to perform their service with honesty and sincerity.