Tollgate Fee Hiked By 10 Per Cent In Assam

NET Web Desk

After the hike in power tariffs and essential medicines, the Assam government is now set to increase the tollgate fare once again.

Fees in as many as 7 tollgates in Assam have been hiked by 10 per cent, and this comes into effect from midnight of March 31.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party’s BTR coordinator Ranjan Kumar Brahma voiced his opposition to the construction of a new toll gate on NH-31 at Telipara in the Gosaigaon sub-division.

This comes after years of incomplete construction on about 30 km of the national highway from Srirampur to Kachugaon Mahamaya temple, with 95% of the work remaining unfinished.