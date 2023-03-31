Tripura Tourism Minister Directs Officials To Adopt Special Strategies For Attracting Tourists

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 31, 2023: In a bid to exploit the potentiality of immense tourism sector in Tripura, Tourism minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Friday directed the officials for adopting special strategies in order to draw the attention of more number of domestic and foreign tourists in this state.

During the first review meeting with the higher officials of the Tourism department held at the premises of Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Limited (TTDCL) here in Agartala city, Chowdhury said “We need to think outside the box and plan accordingly to take tourism in our state to a new height. Through the development of tourism sectors, each attractive tourism sector in our state can become a model for our own revenue generation and make us self-reliant”.

Claiming that the Tourism sector’s development in Tripura is their mission, minister said “I personally feel that any work can be resulted only with the active participation of all levels of employees and all stakeholders in any department. Our state has huge potential for tourism in various fields. Tourism is not just a buzzword associated with high income! Increasing the variety of facilities at the attractive tourist centers of our state will increase the number of tourists as well as the associated trade.”

Untiring efforts are being made to develop the Tourism sector of the state after the formation of BJP-led government in Tripura, he claimed.

Chowdhury also said, “Nowadays the villages of our state are also becoming the centre of tourism. Our remote villages are emerging on the map of Tourism. There’s is also an increase in the footfalls of domestic and foreign tourists. However, we need to develop special strategies to attract more domestic and foreign tourists in our state. Religious places should be redeveloped as tourist attractions.”

Tourism minister also appealed to all concerned to revamp the state’s future with different ideas and strengthen the tourism sector.

“Tourism should be promoted at every level to take the heritage and culture of our state to every corner of the world. We all have to work with more enthusiasm for the expansion and development of the tourism industry in the state”, he also added.

In this review meeting, Tourism department’s secretary UK Chakma, Director Tapan Kumar Das and others were also present.