AAI Annual Day Celebrated At MBB Airport In Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 01, 2023: The 28th Annual Day of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) was celebrated on Saturday at the new international terminal building (NITB) of the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport with full enthusiasm by the employees and their participation in a function held here in Agartala city.

Airports Authority of India was constituted by an Act of Parliament and came into being on April 01, 1995 by merging erstwhile National Airports Authority and International Airports Authority of India. The merger brought into existence a single Organization entrusted with the responsibility of creating, upgrading, maintaining and managing civil aviation infrastructure both on the ground and air space in the country.

All the heads of the departments assembled where AAI’s Airport Director KC Meena read the Chairman’s message on the occasion. Enhancing the comradery and the team spirit, the 28th Annual Day function was held at all AAI airports and its establishments in the North Eastern region on Saturday.

In his address to the HODs and the employees, KC Meena stressed on the importance of having world class airport and enhancing connectivity with different parts of the country.

He also states that post COVID-19, the traffic has grown by a double digit figure and urged all stakeholders to continue striving for the best.

Airports Authority of India’s theme song was also played during the day to inspire the feeling of brotherhood and unity amongst the employees.

Airports Authority of India is a Mini Ratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Civil Aviation. AAI manages 137 airports, which include 24 International Airports (including 3 International Civil Enclaves), 10 Customs Airports (including 4 Customs Civil Enclaves), 80 Domestic Airports and 23 Domestic Civil Enclaves at Defence airfields. AAI also provides Air Traffic Management Services (ATMS) over entire Indian Air Space and adjoining oceanic areas with ground installations at all Airports and 25 other locations to ensure safety of Aircraft operations.