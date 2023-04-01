Tripura Is All Set To Host ‘G-20’ Science Summit On Monday

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 01, 2023: Altogether, 85 delegates of “G-20” are arriving in two-day state visit at Agartala on Sunday afternoon and attend the Science Summit for “Clean Energy for a Green Future” i.e. to be held International Fair Ground, Hapania in West Tripura district on Monday.

Tripura’s Industry and Commerce department Secretary Abhishek Chandra in a press conference in Agartala on Saturday afternoon said that the first session of the G-20 Science Summit will begin at 9 am on April 3 in the indoor exhibition hall of the international fair ground premises. The afternoon session on that day will include opening of exhibition stalls, press conference and investor meet. There will be 55 stalls in the exhibition. It will have stalls of various countries for exhibition along with stalls of products produced by the handloom and handicraft industries of the state.

In the evening on that day, light, and sound show will be organized at Ujjayanta Palace i.e Tripura State Museum and cultural programs will be organized by the department of Information and Cultural Affairs.

The secretary said that a yoga session has been organized at Oxygen Park on April 04 at 6:30 am. There the representatives of G20 countries will participate in yoga. To that end, the Oxygen Park has been beautified and plantations have been arranged by the representatives of the G20 countries.

The representatives of G-20 countries will also visit Purbasha, which is famous of state’s handloom and handicraft products, Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary and Neermahal, a palace building in middle of vast waterbody Rudrasagar.

Secretary A Chandra also said that various programs are being implemented by the state administration to welcome the representatives of G-20 countries. These include installation of Sachin Debbarman statue at Elbert Ekka Park, installation of musical fountain at Kumari Tilla, beautification of Ujjayanta Palace and Neermahal and installation of light and sound and development of roads and footpaths at Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary. Large balloons bearing the G-20 logo were also placed at 4 places in the city.

ICA department Secretary Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty and Urban Development Department Secretary Abhishek Singh were present at the press conference.

In the evening of Saturday, CM Dr Saha along with officials visited at Neermahal in Sepahijala district and inspected the preparations ahead of G-20 delegates’ visit.