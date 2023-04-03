Tripura: 80% Of Government Employees Absent In Unakoti Offices; Minister Sudhangshu Das Seeks CM Dr Manik Saha’s Intervention

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 03, 2023: Tripura cabinet minister Sudhangshu Das on Monday expressed his dissatisfaction over the absence of more than half of the government employees in Public Works Department (PWD) and Drinking Water Sanitation (DWS) department at Kumarghat under Unakoti district.

He sought Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha’s intervention to look into the matter and initiate stringent measures against the government employees for dereliction of duty.

On Monday afternoon, Tripura’s Animal Resource Development minister Das, who is also the local MLA of Fatikroy assembly constituency in Kumarghat sub-division made a surprise visit in the offices of three departments and became surprised to see that more than half of the government employees are vacant.

Speaking to media persons after the visit, Das said “I have made surprise visit in the offices of PWD, Water Resources and DWS departments. Many staff are performing their duties according to their wish. Many engineers have been transferred from Agartala. I had information that these engineers are leaving for capital city on the afternoon of every Friday and return to Kumarghat on Tuesday morning. They discharge their duties for two to three days. Accordingly, I made a surprise visit and found that 80 percent of staff are absent.”

“Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Prof Dr Saha, the state government is determined to reach the top in terms of development. But to disturb the progressive trend, a section of government employees are not performing their duties properly. They are not providing services to the common people. I will inform the Chief Minister and departments’ secretaries in written”, he added.