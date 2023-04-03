Tripura Government Mulling To Generate ‘Green Hydrogen’: CM – Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 03, 2023: Tripura Government is contemplating to generate “Green Hydrogen” at the end of 2023 after successful completion of G20 Meet on November 30 next, said Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Monday.

In a press conference here in Agartala, CM Dr Saha said that the government of India has adopted National Green Hydrogen Mission earmarking investment of Rs 10,000 crore in January last. After renewable energy like solar and wind, the central government has focused on “Green Hydrogen”, he added.

The G20 delegates from 19 countries and European Union are here in Agartala, attended Science Meet at the premises of International Fair Ground’s Indoor Hall, followed by inauguration of Exhibition and Investors Meet at the same venue. The delegation will leave Tripura on April 05 next.

The participants presented consensus-based science-driven

recommendations to policy makers. Within this broad theme, the deliberations on the theme – “Clean Energy for a Greener Future” is being held at Agartala. About 75 delegates from different G-20 nations, International Organizations, NITI AAyog, Govt. of India etc. is participating in the event including special invitees from various organizations of India.

Tripura CM claimed that the future of this state is very bright as there is an immense opportunity for revenue and employment generation.

The participating countries are – Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UK, Bangladesh, Egypt, Nigeria, Mauritius, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain.

Important participating institutes are Indian National Science Academy, Indian Institute of Science (IISC), National Chemical Laboratory, National Institute of Ocean Technology, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, IIT Delhi, IIT Ropar, TERI – The Energy and Resources Institute, International Monetary Fund, Asian Development Bank etc.

The G20 Presidency is responsible for bringing together the G20 agenda in consultation with other members and in response to developments in the global economy.

Leading the Summit, India will have around 200 meetings and Seminars across 56 venues pan India. In these meetings, delegates from around 29 countries and 15 International Organizations would participate.

Citing the dialogues took place in the investors meet, Dr Saha said that the discussion was fruitful with the investors as many were enthusiastic in signing memorandum of understanding (MoU) from Rs 10 crore to Rs 300 crore investment. The areas of investment include- electrical vehicles, hospitals, food processing, tourism, IT, pharmaceuticals industry, bamboo and tea, rubber, agar industries, etc., he also added.