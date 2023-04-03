West Bengal BJP To Felicitate Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha & Party President Rajib Bhattacharjee On April 08

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 03, 2023: The West Bengal committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to celebrate “Tripura Day” by felicitating state’s Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha and party’s state president Rajib Bhattacharjee at Kolkata.

A preparatory meeting for organizing a felicitation programme was chaired by BJP national secretary and Andhra Pradesh’s co-incharge Sunil Deodhar at Kolkata on Monday, said BJP state general secretary Amit Rakshit while speaking with Northeast Today on Monday evening.

He said “BJP national secretary Deodhar had came to Kolkata from New Delhi and chaired a preparatory meeting to felicitate Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha and Pradesh BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee at the premises of national library in Kolkata on April 08 next. Hence, I also participated in this meeting at Kolkata on Monday.”

The meeting was also attended by West Bengal’s BJP Mahila Morcha president and MLA Agnimitra Paul along with other leaders.

“At the felicitation ceremony on April 08 next, West Bengal BJP president Dr Sukanta Majumdar and leader of opposition Suvendhu Adhikari along with other dignitaries will remain present”, he also added.

It is learned that a grand cultural programme is likely to be held at the premises of the national library in Kolkata after the felicitation of Tripura CM and BJP president.