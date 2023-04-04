76 Years Of Independence Passed Off, Tripura Families In Hills Yet To Get Safe Drinking Water Facilities

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 03, 2023: Horrors of water crisis have been scaring the Tripura’s indigenous people living in the hilly areas under Mungiakami RD Block in Khowai district, which is about 65 KMs away from Agartala city.

Those indigenous people from the remote Tuikal Para under Mungiakami RD Block in Khowai district have to struggle for water every day and their only source of water is collected from the hills.

Reportedly, more than 30 ethnic Reang families live in this remote Tuikal Para area. These families face various problems in daily life livelihood. Even after 76 years of independence, the standard of living of those families has not improved. Even today, all those ethnic families are living in the dilapidated huts made of bamboo. Their fate did not even reach the government house.

Apart from all these problems, the main problem that the families of Tuikal Para area have repeatedly highlighted and for which they have to struggle on a daily basis, is the dire drinking water problem in the area.

At one time Mungiakami RD block administration used to send potable water to Tuikal Para area daily by tankers, but now it is said to be closed according to a reliable source of block administration. As a result, there is a severe drinking water crisis in this Tuikal Para area.

The impure drinking water sucked up by giant hills is currently the only resource for the people of Tuikal Para. Every household depends on this unsanitary water for everything from cooking water to bathing water. And as a result of using this drinking water, people from zero to eighty of Tuikal hamlet are constantly suffering from various terrible water-borne diseases.

According to local sources, the Mungiakami RD Block administration is also well aware of this problem. But the residents complained that there is no positive role in solving this problem from the block administration.

Being contacted with Mungiakami RD Block, an official in condition of anonymity told Northeast Today that the source of pumping out drinking water from underground is quite impossible. However, state administration is thinking of an alternative way to provide drinking water facilities under ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’.

On the other hand, since this Tuikal Para area is under the jurisdiction of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), demands have started to arise from the people living in the local Tuikal Para. The ADC and state administrations should solve their long-pending demand of receiving safe drinking water as soon as possible.