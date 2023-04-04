Tripura Fisheries Minister – Sudhangshu Das Determined For Balancing Demand & Production Of Fishes In State

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 04, 2023: With the principle of “Hard work and honesty is the key of success”, Tripura cabinet member Sudhangshu Das on Tuesday said that he is determined for balancing the demand and production of fishes within the state.

In order to achieve this position of balancing the demand and production of fishes, Fisheries minister Sudhangshu Das on Tuesday noon chaired a review meeting with the officials of the concerned department in presence of Principal Secretary BS Mishra and Director Md. Moslem Uddin Ahmed at the premises of the Directorate of Fisheries here in Agartala city.

Speaking to media personnel on the sidelines of the review meeting, Minister Das said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union Home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha and party’s state president Rajib Bhattacharjee have appointed me as a cabinet minister in the tenure of BJP 2.0 government and to look after the Fisheries, Animal Resource Development and SC Welfare departments. Hence, it is my moral responsibility to work for the people’s welfare through these departments.”

“Accordingly, today I have sat with the officials of Fisheries department posted throughout the state at the premises of the Directorate of Fisheries to review the progress the respective department. We will significantly focus on the demand and production of fish in the state and what is the requirement need to be increased in the coming days will be discussed elaborately as well as chalk out a road map to execute the strategies initiated through this meeting”, he added.

Minister said “So far I know, a bulk quantity of fish is being procured from outside the state and there is insufficiency in the production. As we are importing fishes from outside the state, our prime motto is to look into the aspects in increasing the production of fish to become self-sufficient and work targeting three-month span i.e. quarterly period to monitor the deficiencies and plan to meet the demand.”

Das also said that he will be chairing review meeting with the officials of Animal Resource Development department on Wednesday and SC Welfare department on Thursday next.

He further added “Moreover, strategies will also be prepared so that the employees of these three departments work with fruitful results. I want to fulfill the expectations that the people of the state place on us, as I will work steadily, work continuously, similarly every employee in my departments should work at that level. I appeal to all the employees to be loyal and honest towards your work.”

Fisheries minister also said that he, principal secretary and director will also visit different offices of the Fisheries department in the coming days to monitor the progress of works.