Tripura Acquires Best Tag Among NE States In E-Procurement Implementation: Finance Minister – Pranajit Singha Roy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 05, 2023: Tripura has been awarded for the best performance among North Eastern States in implementation of e-Procurement at a National Workshop on e-Procurement organized by the Union Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology on March 27, 2023 at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, said Finance minister Pranajit Singha Roy in a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Wednesday.

He said that the state has been awarded by the central government in recognition of significant work in various departments of the state government in the last 5 years. In this case, the state is rewarded for completing the work within a specified time under the Power Department’s Saubhagya Yojana. The state has also bagged the title of best performer in agriculture, panchayat self-empowerment.

Finance minister said that various government departments are working transparently through e-procurement in the state. In this regard, he thanked the officials of the department starting from the secretary of the finance department. At the same time he thanked the Chief Minister of the state Professor Dr Manik Saha and former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma.

In the press conference, the Finance Minister said that the state government has emphasized on transparency in administration. As part of that initiative, the state government has made e-procurement mandatory for procurement of goods and services above Rs 25,000 in ‘Delegation of Financial Rules of Tripura’.

Highlighting the benefits of e-procurement, he said, e-procurement brings transparency in government sales and there is no opportunity for vendors to form alliances. The e-procurement system helps small and medium industrialists in procurement. Vendors of government goods and services do not have tax evasion. All information of the bidders is kept confidential so that the actual bid can be determined. Vendors from any part of the country can participate in the e-procurement system besides reducing the cost of the government.

The Finance minister presented the number of tenders and orders through e-procurement and GEM and the amount of money involved in the last three financial years from 2020-21 to 2022-23. He said that 9815 tenders have been made through e-procurement portal in the financial year 2022-23. The amount of money was Rs 7271 crore. Also, 3095 orders have been placed through GEM as of December 2022 for FY 2022-23. The amount of money was Rs 102 crore. The total value of bidding and tendering through e-procurement and GEM in FY 2022-23 is Rs 7373 crore.

Finance Secretary Brijesh Pandey and Additional Secretary Akinchan Sarkar were present in the press conference.