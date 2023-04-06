Assam-Bound Truck Seized With Dry Cannabis & Held One In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 06, 2023: Tripura Police seized dry cannabis worth lakhs of rupees along with vehicle and arrested a person which was proceeding towards Agartala from Assam on Thursday.

Acting on tip-off, police laid trap at Tripura’s Baijalbari area on the Khowai-Agartala national highway under Khowai district on Thursday morning.

Accordingly, Baijalbari outpost police personnel detained a goods carrier small truck bearing registration number AS01FC-7405 at around 8 AM and seized huge consignment of dry cannabis.

The police official said “We stopped the Assam-bound vehicle and recovered a total of 142 KGs of dry cannabis and arrested the driver Akhirul Islam (27), a resident of Bongaigaon district of Assam. The vehicle is also currently in police custody. A case has been registered under NDPS sections and investigation had begun.”