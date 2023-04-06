JICA Mission Team Visits Tripura To Review Progress Of SCATFORM Project

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 06, 2023: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) India Mission recently visited Tripura from April 03 to 06, 2023, to review the progress of the Tripura JICA (SCATFORM) Project for the second time. The team, comprising Development Specialist Shubham Srivastava and Chief Development Specialist Anurag Sinha, attended a review meeting at Prakriti Bhawan, where they assessed the physical and financial progress of the project.

The Tripura JICA Project’s CEO and PD, Dr Avinash M Kanfade, presented the project’s progress to the JICA Mission Team. They also reviewed the progress of the Non-Timber Forest Produce (NTFP) Centre of Excellence.

Apart from the review meeting, the JICA Mission Team also met with the Secretary Finance, PWD and Planning, GoT, to discuss the progress of the project. On day two, the team visited Belbari Beat under West Tripura District to see the activities implemented under SCATFORM Project. They interacted with members of Emmanuel Joint Forest Management Committee (JFMC) who are engaged in selling of NTFPs.

The JICA team visited Agroforestry plantations and check dams constructed under the SCATFORM Project at Ganda Twisa JFMC and the Multi-Utility Centre (MUC) under Purba Belbari JFMC. They also witnessed a demonstration on scientific fish farming in check dams constructed under Ganda Twisa JFMC and distributed fish feed to the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) involved in fishery activity.

On day three, the JICA Team visited Gomati and South Tripura District to see the progress of field implementation. They inaugurated the newly constructed MUC at Manthar JFMC under Killa Range, Gomati District. The members of Jui SHG demonstrated candle making, and members of Khumpui SHG showed dry fish processing before the JICA India Mission. Fingerlings were also released in a Model-II check dam constructed under Jui SHG.

Later in the afternoon, the JICA Mission visited the Kakulia Range under South Tripura district and inaugurated the Muhuripur Central Nursery Office Room constructed under Kakulia Range.

The JICA Mission Team expressed satisfaction with the progress of the implementation of project components and hinted to the Project Management Unit (PMU) officials that the SCATFORM Project will be a successful venture like the TFIPAP Project (Phase-I). The team believes that the possibilities of continuation of the Project as Phase-III will be very positive in the near future.

The JICA Mission Team departed from Tripura State on the evening of April 6, 2023. The successful visit of the JICA Mission Team is expected to strengthen the partnership between Japan and Tripura in implementing sustainable development projects.