National Panchayati Raj Day 2023: Tripura Bags Two Awards

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 08, 2023: As part of the observance of the National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24 next, the central government has announced that the Kumarghat Block Advisory Committee and Bagmara Village Committee bagged the awards in Tripura.

The esteemed ‘Nanaji Deshmukh Sarbottama Panchayat Satata Vikash Puraskar’ was given to Kumarghat Block Advisory Committee under Unakoti District while the ‘Special Carbon Neutral Panchayat’ award has been given to Bagmara Village Committee under Rupaichhari block in South Tripura district.

However, a cash incentive of Rs 1.50 lakh will be received along with the award by the Kumarghat Block Advisory Committee.

The President of India Droupadi Murmu will remain present in a programme where these awards will be conferred.

Taking this social media handles, Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha Dr Saha wrote ““The Government of Tripura in the Panchayat Department has received many kudos in the past at the national level from the Central Government. This year, on the occasion of National Panchayat Raj Day to be held on April 24, Kumarghat Block Advisory Committee has been awarded the prestigious ‘Nanaji Deshmukh Sarbottama Panchayat Satata Vikash Puraskar’ with a cash incentive of Rs. 1.50 Crore. Also, the Bagmara Village Committee under Rupaichari Block has been awarded the ‘Special Carbon Neutral Panchayat’ commendation. In the august presence of the Hon’ble President of India, these honours shall be conferred at New Delhi. These awards are signs of the commitment of the State government to the development of the people. I congratulate the Panchayat Department of the State as well as the Panchayat representatives at all levels for these awards”.

Expressing happiness over the announcement of the central government, Dr Saha also wrote “These awards are signs of the commitment of the State government for the development of the people. I congratulate the Panchayat Department of the State as well as the Panchayat representatives at all levels for these awards.”