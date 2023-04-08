“Purvottar Bharat Parikrama” – Car Rally Reached Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 08, 2023: The North East Car Rally, “Purvottar Bharat Parikrama” was flagged in at Agartala on Friday last i.e. April 07, 2023.

The Car Rally reached Agartala on Friday last Friday last and received a warm welcome at Agartala Mililtary Station by Spear Corps Warriors.

The rally participants paid homage to the fallen warriors at Albert Ekka War Memorial and interacted with ESMs, Veer Naris and NCC cadets of Tripura on Saturday i.e. April 08, 2023.

The rally was flagged off from Kolkata on March 22, 2023 by Lieutenant General RP Kalita, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command on the eve of Shaheed Diwas.

The Car Rally is traversing through the North Eastern states of India to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, spreading the message of national integration. The rally will further move towards Silchar.

The initiative aims to promote national unity, camaraderie and national integration among people of different states, religions and cultures.