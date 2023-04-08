Tripura: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy To Attend “North East Security Education & Global Employability Conclave” On April 10

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 08, 2023: Chairman of the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) Kunwar Vikram Singh is organizing “North East Security Education & Global Employability Conclave” on April 10 next at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala city.

Union minister of Culture, Tourism & Development of North East Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy will grace the conclave as the chief guest while union minister of state for MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, union minister of state for External Affairs & Education RK Ranjan Singh, union minister of state for Social Justice & Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik and Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha will remain present as the guests of honour.

On the following day i.e. April 11 next at 9 AM, union minister of Culture, Tourism & Development of North East Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy will attend the “Governing Council Meeting of CAPSI” as the chief guest at a city-based private 5-star hotel in Agartala city.

The union minister GK Reddy will address the CAPSI members and youth organizations of the North East and share his vision for the industry and the North Eastern region.

The Presidency of G20 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime has ushered a new era of close and active cooperation among G20 members and many non-governmental organisations to supports the agenda of the G20.

CAPSI took an initiative to convene a global committee of security organisations and professional to strengthen its capabilities to secure people of nations from various types of security threats. “Securing People” as a global agenda of CAPSI and its supporting international private security organisations which basically refers to policies, plans or measures put in place to evolve safety and protection methodologies for communities of G20 nationals.