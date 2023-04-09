CAPSI To Set Up Drone Pilot Training Centre In Tripura & Aviation Academy In NE Region; GK Reddy Arriving On Monday

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 09, 2023: Central Association for Private Security of India (CAPSI) chairman Kunwar Vikram Singh on Sunday said that the respective organization has initiated process to set up a Drone Pilot Training Centre in Tripura while an Aviation Academy will also be set up in North Eastern region of India.

Addressing a press conference at a city-based five-star private hotel here in Agartala city on Sunday afternoon, Chairman KV Singh said that the Association is organizing two-day long event comprising of “North East Security Education & Global Employability Conclave” and “Governing Council Meeting of CAPSI” at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan and Hotel Polo Towers here in Agartala city on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Union minister of Culture, Tourism & Development of North East Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy will grace both the events as the chief guest while union minister of state for MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, union minister of state for External Affairs & Education RK Ranjan Singh, union minister of state for Social Justice & Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik and Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha will remain present as the guests of honour at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala city, he said.

Altogether 80 delegates from different states of India are attending this two-day long event in Agartala city on Monday and Tuesday next.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a vibrant mission in India and all the countries are discussing it across the world. The major agenda is to secure people financially along with other aspects. If people don’t feel secured, then how will the country progress. As part of G20 Summit, CAPSI had initiated agenda of securing people’s livelihood through employment. Different private securities’ industries are joining under the umbrella of CAPSI”, Singh said.

Citing grounds of job opportunities, CAPSI’s chairman said “In India, the Association is having the highest position in terms of private security guards with about 1 crore in numbers and it is increasing every day. Our growth rate is 22 percent at present. There is a shortfall of 30 percent i.e. we can generate employment for 50 percent and that is why, we have selected north eastern region of India for providing employment. Training will be given for security guards, security managers, security supervisors, officers, etc. CAPSI had signed agreement with IFSO, NE youths will have the opportunities to get jobs abroad and they will draw salary of Rs 1 lakh. Not only this, Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) passed through an Act in the Parliament is also offering different courses in security subject. This university has opened an extension campus at Pasighat in Arunchal Pradesh. Families, who are not financially sound, youths can get certain degree courses through Centre of Excellence which will be opened in each state of NE region. Later, youths willing for higher degrees can contact with university. Scope is also open for ‘Cyber Security’. We have also signed agreement with companies of UK and America for providing training courses.”

Singh also said that an Aviation Academy will be opened in NE region to provide professional courses of Pilot, Air Hostess and Mechanical Staff. Indian government will also extend support. “Altogether 27 people from different departments works behind a pilot. Among the all the airports done by CISF, 10 airports have been given to private security. All the airports will have private security guards, but after training them in international standard. We are working following the instructions of PM Modi to focus on NE region. We are untiringly making efforts to create lakhs of job opportunities which wasn’t there earlier. 2 lakh NE youths are working as security guards in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, etc. CAPSI has processed files with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and dialogues are on with union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and union minister of state Dr VK Singh, who expressed his interest for setting up NE region as he was the former DoNER minister. Moreover, initiative has been taken to set up a Drone Pilot Training Centre in Tripura.”

CAPSI’s president VV Katti and secretary general Mahesh Sharma were also present in the press conference.