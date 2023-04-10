Farmers Stage A Protest Outside Assam Rifles Complex, Demands State Government To Complete Approach Road To Their Farmlands

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

A group of 40 farmers from Zokhawsang today staged a protest in front of the Assam Rifles Zokhawsang Company commander.

The reason for the protest being that, the Assam Rifles have started moving parts of their troops out of Aizawl to Zokhawsang (part of an MoU between the State government and MHA), where the Zokhawsang Farmer Society are having their cultivation.

The Secretary of the Zokhawsang Farmer Society, Zothanpuia had written a letter to the DIG of 23 Sector Assam Rifles Brig. Girish Upadhya stating that the road to their farmland via. KLP, Zokhawsang has been blocked for about three weeks and that, the approach road constructed by the State Government of Mizoram has not been completed and not yet ready to be used.

He also stated that the farming society cannot visit their farmland and cannot harvest their crops nor make new cultivation.

Zothanpuia requested Brig. Girish Upadhya for the usage of the KLP Zokhawsang Road till the completion of the approach road for East and West farmlands; and also demanded the State Government to complete the approach road to their farmlands within 6 (Six) months.

Furthermore, Zokhawsang Farmer Society had demanded to be part of the supervising and approving authority/member in the construction of the approach road.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifle officials clarified that officially preceding the visit of Home minister and during the virtual inauguration ceremony of AR location at Zokhawsang, the Mizoram state government in their official statement had assured Assam Rifles and officials of MHA, Government of India that all infrastructures outside the Assam Rifles complex at Zokhawsang including approach road and the bypass road for the movement of locals have been completed.

They stated that they Assam Rifles has been directed by MHA to prepare the process of shifting in a phased manner to Zokhawsang complex there is requirement to sanitise the camp, remove Encroachments because of sensitive infrastructures being built in the location . Thus, internal roads of the complex cannot be made available to use by villages in view of security concerns.

Furthermore, officials from Assam Rifles stated that they are approaching the Mizoram State Government and MHA, Government of India regarding the issue in order to speed up the road construction for the locals. The farmers are also requested to approach with their demands and requirements to Mizoram State Government.