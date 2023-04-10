Tripura CM To Inaugurate 2-Day ‘Third India-Japan Intellectual Conclave’ Begins On Tuesday

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 10, 2023: The Asian Confluence, a premier think-tank based headquartered in Shillong in Meghalaya will be hosting the ‘Third India Japan Intellectual Conclave’ on the theme of “North East India, Bangladesh and the Bay of Bengal in the Indo Pacific: Building Partnerships: The Way Forward” at Agartala on April 11 and 12 next.

Addressing a press conference at Agartala Press Club on Monday evening, Asian Confluence’s Executive Director (ED) said that the conclave will be inaugurated by Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha at Hotel Polo Towers here in Agartala city on Tuesday i.e. April 11 at 4.30 PM.

The inaugural ceremony will also be attended by Ambassador of Japan to India Hiroshi Suzuki, Bangladesh’ minister of state for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, union minister of state for External Affairs and Education RK Ranjan Singh and union minister for DoNER G Kishan Reddy, he added.

It is being held in collaboration with Embassy of Japan, New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs, North Eastern Council (Ministry of DoNER) and being supported by Government of Tripura. The conclave will bring together a galaxy of senior policymakers, diplomats, businesses and academic institutions to make an assessment on the topic of North-East India, and Bangladesh connectivity multimodal connectivity in the context of India-Japan collaboration in the Bay of Bengal region with a special focus on Tripura and the adjoining North East states as a connectivity hub of the future, Datta said.

The Asian Confluence’s ED said, “The Shipping Minister of Bangladesh, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury will be giving a valedictory address. The conclave is being attended by senior serving officials from India, Japan and Bangladesh which includes Moses Chalai, Secretary North Eastern Council, Dr Sumith Seth Joint Secretary in MEA, Dr Ashok Chawla, Advisor Japan, MEA, Smita Pant, Joint Secretary Bangladesh Myanmar, Md Shahidul Haque, former foreign secretary of Bangladesh, Md. Mustafizur Rahman, High Commissioner of Bangladesh in India, Nahim Razzaq, Member of Parliament in Bangladesh, and Machida Deputy Chief of Japan Embassy in Bangladesh. Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa, former Ambassador to Japan, Riva Ganguly Das, former High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh, Rajiv Bhatia former Ambassador to Myanmar, and Ajay Sethi CEO of Investment firm ASA associates, all members of Asian Confluence governing council will be conducting the various sessions of this dialogue.”

“Major agencies, corporations such as the Chief Representatives of Japanese development agencies JICA, JETRO from India and Bangladesh, Sumitomo Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation, JBICC, Asian Development Bank heads in India and Bangladesh along with think tank, academic institutes from Cannon Institute in Japan, India Foundation, Tripura University, North Eastern Hill University, Mizoram University and the Chief Information Officer of Assam Samudra Gupta Kashyap will be present with officials and academia from Tripura.”

“Altogether, 150 delegates including academicians from Tripura will attend this two-day long conclave”, he also added.