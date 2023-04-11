Agartala-Akhaura Rail Link Project: Indian Government Keen To Address Hurdles Faced By Bangladesh, Says G Kishan Reddy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 11, 2023: The Indian government is keen to address the hurdles faced by the Bangladesh government in acquisition of lands and construction works on Bangladesh’s side, union DoNER minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said while paying a spark visit to the Agartala-Akhaura New Rail Link Project at Nischintapur Railway Yard in the outskirts of the Agartala city.

During the recent visit of Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to New Delhi, India’s DoNER minister GK Reddy had the opportunity to hold a dialogue with her on various issues and informed about the problems of land acquisition on Bangladesh’s side. “Accordingly, Indian government has assured to address the issues talking with their counterpart Bangladesh government as the PM Hasina is also keen to cooperate with us”, he added.

During the visit of Reddy to Nischintapur railway yard, he was accompanied by union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik, state’s Transport and Tourism minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Badharghat MLA Mina Rani Sarkar, senior officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and North Eastern Council (NEC), and engineers of IRCON Private Limited.

The union ministers, state minister and officials interacted about the target of completion of the Agartala-Akhaura New Rail Link Project.

“This rail link project will boost the bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh. The central government introduced ‘Act East Policy’ and ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’, through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi vision is to fasten the works. The DoNER ministry is funding the railway works on Indian territory from Agartala Railway Station to Nischintapur Railway Yard while ministry of External Affairs funded the Bangladesh portion i.e. Nischintapur to Gangasagar in neighbouring country”, Reddy said.

Claiming that the works need to be expedited, he said “The relations should be strengthened with Bangladesh. The Chittagong port can the used in various ways. India is now working speedily in the fields of agriculture, manufacturing sectors, etc. Once, the Bangladesh’s rail link project is completed. Hence, decision has been made to complete in fast pace.”

Reddy also said that the railway link project work is expected to be completed within this year. Although, it was scheduled to complete by June, 2023. Now, the officials and engineers of NEC, NFR, IRCON and state government officials will decide as to when the project work can be inaugurated by the PMs of India and Bangladesh.