NE To Become Hub For Safe & Secured Business Environment: Union DoNER Minister – G Kishan Reddy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 11, 2023: Quoting the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India cannot progress without North East, union DoNER & Tourism minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the central government is chalking our road map to make NE region a hub for safe and secured business environment.

Amid tight schedule, Union minister GK Reddy on Tuesday morning attended an event organized by the Central Association for Private Securities of India (CAPSI) at Hotel Polo Towers here in Agartala city. He was accompanied by Tripura’s Industries and Commerce minister Santana Chakma, CAPSI’s chairman Kunwar Vikram Singh, president VV Katti, secretary general Mahesh Sharma and others.

Addressing the august gathering here, Reddy said “The Indian government is working with priority for the development of North East. The private security companies had come forward to boost the development of North East and entire India. As PM Modi says that without NE, India cannot progress. In all sectors, CAPSI has become an integral part in providing securities. The NE can be a hub and road map is being prepared for providing a safe and secured business environment. NE to become the growth engine in the coming days.”

“There has been an impressive development in this region. The tourism sector in NE region can become a global destination while it is also becoming the gateway of Southeast Asian countries. In the last eight and half years, the central government under the leadership of PM Modi has spent Rs 5 lakh crore to set up world-class infrastructure in North Eastern region of India,” union DoNER minister said.

Citing comparison of progress before 2014 and development took place after Modi became the Prime Minister in NE Region, Reddy said “There were nine airports functional in eight states from Independence to 2014. At present, 17 airports are functioning. Investments in this region can become a bigger destination. The PM Modi-led government is spending Rs 2 lakh crore on roads and national highways’ construction.”

Sharing his experience of the past, he said “When I was a karyakarta of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in the 90s, it was difficult to travel from Guwahati to Tripura and Shillong and 15-16 hours is needed to reach destinations. No development, insurgency was too high, unstable governments . Today, people can seen the change. All NE states’ capital cities are connected with airways and highways while works are going on for railway connectivity. The central government is spending Rs 77 crores for railways. At present, there are 25 operational tunnels and 121 tunnels are under construction. After Modi-led government formed, three states were connected with railways. By 2025, all states’ capitals will be connected.”

Narrating some more developmental initiatives, Reddy said “The government targeted to provide mobile network connectivity in all villages within 500 days. Government is spending Rs 21,151 crores in Education sector. Sports University opened at Manipur. We are working with commitments for progress of Northeast for development of India. As NE region is surrounded by Myanmar and China, centre and state governments need to work together.”

Putting emphasis on the pivotal role played by the private securities, union DoNER minister said that employment generation is a problem and NE youths are becoming skilled. However, the aspect of private securities have flourished in last few years. More than 1 crore people are engaged with security guards profession and 25 thousand organizations are working. He urged CAPSI to create an action plan for employing 3 lakh youths. Centre of excellence is being set up in each state of NE Region. Private securities companies can compete in entire NE region. Private securities to become a bigger sector in coming years for the development and protection of the country.

A good number of representatives and officials from private sector security companies from different parts of India including NE region were also present in this conclave cum governing council meet of CAPSI at Hotel Polo Towers here.