Tripura CPIM Delegation Meets CM Dr Manik Saha; Apprises About On-Going Terror Activities In State

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 11, 2023: Tripura opposition political party – CPIM after almost of one and half month alleged that terror-like activities had unleashed across the state after the announcement of election results.

A six-member delegation of CPIM led by former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and MLA Jitendra Chaudhury met with the incumbent Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha at his official residence here in Agartala city on Monday.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday afternoon, former CM Sarkar said “The terror that started after the announcement of the election results is not going to stop. The chief minister of the state has called for an end to terrorism but nothing is being done. Along with house to house attacks, extortion is going on. Terrorism is going on everywhere from Sabroom, extreme end in South Tripura district to Churaibari, extreme end in North Tripura district. Setting fire to rubber plantations, forcefully extorting money from people, vandalizing houses, obstructing workplaces, closing down shops are constantly happening.”

“Complaints of opposition party workers being prevented from leaving with vehicles in Sabroom, Churaibari, Udaipur etc. Opposition party workers and supporters in Jolaibari, Rishyamukh, Khowai etc. In some places, the name of a section of unenthusiastic members of the ruling party is directly associated with all these incidents”, he added.

Along with Sarkar and Chaudhury, Left Front convener Narayan Kar, former Minister Manik Dey, former MLA Pavitra Kar, former MLA Sudhan Das went to the official residence of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha.

After the meeting with the Chief Minister, CPIM state secretary and MLA Jitendra Chowdhury told reporters that there was a detailed discussion with the Chief Minister about the terrorism going on across the state. Allegations raised by the opposition have been repeatedly denied by the ruling party. But there is no denying that terrorism is happening across the state because some incidents have already come to light. Naturally, in order to prevent these incidents, the government as well as the ruling party must take initiatives. Political experts are of the opinion that it will be good for the party if the ruling party takes strict measures against those who want to use the name of the party to serve their own interests, he added