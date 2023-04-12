‘Act East Policy’ Promotes Communication Infrastructure & System Of Tripura: Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 12, 2023: Tripura Transport minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Wednesday said that the implementation of the ‘Act East Policy’ has promoted the communication infrastructure and system of the state.

Transport minister Chowdhury on Wednesday noon inaugurated the Institute of Driving, Training and Research (IDTR) in Jirania under West Tripura district.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Chowdhury said that the communication system of Tripura is going to witness a huge change due to the implementation of Act East Policy. “The advanced communication infrastructure has already been developed in the state and the proactive early policy will further improve the communication system in the state. Consequently, the economic scenario of the state will also accelerate”, he added.

Minister said “Tripura’s Transport department is working with reputation as there has been an immense increase in scopes and activities. Maximum revenue is generated from this department. Agartala Airport is now one of the busiest airports in North Eastern region and international flight services will also begin from this airport in the days ahead. Through air, road and rail connectivity, advanced communication system has been developed in the state. Tripura will become the gateway to South East Asia once the Agartala-Akhaura new rail link project is completed. Henceforth, Tripura’s commercial relations with Bangladesh will be stronger and employment opportunities will also boost up across the state.”

He further added that the government has plans to start such institutes in every district of the state. The objective of this institute is to impart better driving training to vehicle drivers. Moreover, the vehicle drivers will also be taught the rules of driving here. When a tourist from outside the state comes to the state, the vehicle drivers are the first to meet them. The vehicle drivers have a role to play in the development of tourism in the state. So this institute will play an important role in making the vehicle drivers’ suitable.

After the inauguration, the Transport Minister unveiled the plaque of the institute’s new building and inspected the building. Notably, a sum of Rs 14 crore has been spent for construction of this driving and research institute at Jirania.

In this event, Transport department's Secretary UK Chakma, Jirania Panchayat Samiti's vice-chairman Pritam Debnath, social worker Gouranga Bhowmik, Tata Motors' official Neeraj Sharma and Transport Commissioner Subrata Chowdhury were present.