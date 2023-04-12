Centre & State Focus On Solar Energy To Generate Electricity Leaving Environment Unharmed: Tripura Power Minister – Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 12, 2023: Tripura’s Power minister Ratan Lal Nath on Wednesday said that the central and state governments are significantly focusing on utilization of solar energy as a renewable source for generating electricity so that the environment remains unharmed.

While chairing a review meeting of Gomati and South Tripura districts at the conference hall of the Gomati Zilla Parishad at Udaipur sub-division, Power minister Nath said that the Power department has achieved unprecedented success in last five years and now, it’s time to fast forward the success trend by reaching the peak through providing of electricity services across the state.

“Earlier, the basic needs of common people were food, clothes and house, but now, people needs food, clothes, house, education, health, drinking water and electricity. Among all these, electricity is the most essential as everything is directly or indirectly dependent on it. People find difficult to stay without electricity for at least an hour”, he added.

Nath chaired a review meeting with the officials of Power department hailing from Khowai, Sepahijala and West Tripura districts on April 06 last. On Wednesday, he chaired meeting with the officials of Gomati and South Tripura districts. On Thursday next, he will chair meeting with the officials of Dhalai, Unakoti and North Tripura districts.

Claiming that each and every household should get electricity services, he said “Before the formation of BJP-led government in Tripura, there were 7,61,756 consumers and now the demand of consumers had increased to 9,46,232 consumers as electricity services is required at all levels. The Power department is determined to provide uninterrupted electricity services during the ensuing monsoon season from April to June next. Despite of heavy rainfall and storms, the Power department officials should work hand on hand to provide uninterrupted services to the people.”

Apart from this, Power minister gave a terse warning to those evil-minded people to beware of stealing electricity through hook lines. He asked the officials of the Power department to take action against those thieves who are stealing electricity without disturbing the genuine consumers. According to the Tripura Electricity Act, people stealing electricity through hook lines will be punished through three years of jail and Rs 10 thousand to be imposed as fine. The concerned department is giving emphasis in providing electricity services to all and hopeful that the people will taste the sweet fruits in next few days, he also added.

In this review meeting, General Manager Ranjan Debbarma of the TSECL, Gomati District AGM Sathi Chatterjee, South Tripura District AGM Kanti Dey and officials of two districts.