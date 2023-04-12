Tripura Imposes Ban On Import Of Pigs

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 12, 2023: As a precautionary measure against sporadic incidents of ‘Swine Flu’, Tripura’s Animal Resource Development Department (ARDD) has imposed a temporary ban on the import of pigs from outside the state and restrictions to prevent diseases on this animal.

ARDD official in a press communique on Wednesday informed that no live or dead pig can be brought into the state from outside the state without the approval of the Animal Husbandry Development Department even when this ban on importation is lifted.

Pigs can be imported by rail or road only in accordance with the rules of the Animal Resource Development Department. In this case, at least 48 hours prior to arrival at the entrance of the state, the Head of the Department should be informed.

Moreover, pigs can only be imported for breeding purposes and not for selling meat. In this case the consignment owner shall have sole responsibility to remove such consignment if any illegal activity is noticed. This order shall remain in force until further order or notification is issued.