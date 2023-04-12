Tripura Police Held Two Assam Youths On Charges Of Abducting Minor Girl At Churaibari

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 11, 2023: Tripura police on Wednesday have been successful in arresting two youths hailing from Assam while abducting a 14-year old girl at Churaibari under North Tripura district in a filmy style.

Reportedly, villagers of Phulbari Gram Panchayat under Churaibari police station in North Tripura district booked two youths of Assam with their private vehicle for abducting a 14-year-old minor girl in filmy style.

The arrested youths are Ajmal Hossain (24) of Bandarkona area under Patharkandi police station in Assam’s Karimganj district and Nazim Uddin (26) of Keutkona area under Nilam Bazar police station.

It is learned that two youths Shamim Ahmed (18) and Nizam Uddin (18) of the Phulbari Gram Panchayat cooperated the Assam youths in this abduction. Currently, these two local youths are absconding.

Two youths from Assam came to Phulbari village in a private car bearing registration number AS01FB-4722 at around 9 PM on Tuesday to abduct a 14-year-old minor girl. At that time, two local youths accompanied them in this kidnapping case.

However, the villagers realized the incident and managed to book the two abductors with a car, but the two local youths managed to escape.

After receiving the information, Churaibari police arrived at the spot and two youths of Assam along with the car were handed over by the villagers. They were kept in the police station’s lock-up.

In the night, the minor’s family filed a case against the four abductors with Churaibari police station.