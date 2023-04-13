India & Bangladesh Delegates Visit ‘Maitri Setu’ At Sabroom; Indo-Bangla Bridge To Be Operational By June

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 13, 2023: The friendship bridge between India and Bangladesh popularly known as “Maitri Setu” located at Tripura’s Sabroom in southern district is going to be operational by June next, Chairman of the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) Aditya Mishra hinted during his visit to Sabroom on Thursday.

A five-member delegation headed by the High Commissioner of Bangladesh posted in Delhi Mustafizur Rahman visited the Bharat-Bangla Maitri Setu at Sabroom at around 11 AM on Thursday. The delegation consisted of Bangladesh minister of Foreign Affairs Ariful Rahmam, Bangladesh minister of Commerce department AKM Atiqul Haque, High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala Arif Mohammad was present.

On India’s part, Chairman of the Land Port Authority of India Aditya Mishra, Director (Technical) LPAI Lt. Col. Geetsab and other officers of India engaged in the work of Integrated Check Post. Former local MLA Shankar Roy was present.

At 11 am, the delegation visited the construction site of Maitri Bridge and ICP at Sabroom and reviewed the progress of the work. The representatives of the two countries interacted on the progress of the project at a temporary meeting of the ICP.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Delhi Mustafizur Rahman appreciated the work of ICP. In the discussion, the representatives of the two countries agreed that within the next two months, recommendations will be submitted to the foreign ministries of each country regarding the daily travelling of 200 to 300 people through passports.

It is worthy to mention here that the ‘Maitri Setu’ is 1.9 kilometres long bridge connecting Sabroom (India) and Chittagong Port (Bangladesh) which is about 80 KMs away.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh, with his counterpart Bangladesh’s PM Sheikh Hasina in March, 2021.