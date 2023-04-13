Multi-faceted Initiatives To Boost Transport Infrastructure In Tripura: Minister – Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 13, 2023: Multi-faceted initiatives are being taken to boost the infrastructure of Transport department by encouraging people’s lifestyles and commercial activities in the coming days, said Transport minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Thursday.

While chairing a high-level review meeting on various issues related to the Transport department at the conference hall of Geetanjali Tourism Guest House here on Thursday afternoon, Chowdhury said “We want to bring a revolutionary change in the transport sector of the state in the coming days by building multi-purpose infrastructure of certain quality. In addition to the transport sector, people’s lifestyles and commercial activities will also be encouraged through improved transport infrastructure.”

“Transport infrastructure plays an important role in the sustainable development efforts of any state. The expansion of this infrastructure is absolutely necessary with the future in mind. In the field of transport, modern infrastructure is described as a particular driver of development. Keeping these goals and ideas in mind, we aim to develop the transport sector of our Tripura state in mission mode”, he added.

He further said that it is possible to get proper results of any work only with the active participation of all levels of employees and all stakeholders in any department. We need to think outside the box and plan accordingly to take the transport sector of Tripura state to new heights.

The Transport minister urged all concerned from this meeting to think about the future with some different ideas to strengthen all the departments related to the state Transport department.

He said, “We all have to work with more zeal for the growth and development of the transport industry in our state of Tripura. We have identified the obstacles that stood in the way of increasing efficiency in the field of transport.”

He also urged the private sector to participate in various development efforts in the transport sector in the state. He further said, “We need to take a holistic approach in the field of transport so that the picture of the future emerges clearly. Strengthening of practical infrastructure is essential to strengthen the existing transport infrastructure of the state. There is an opportunity to do a lot of good in the field of transportation through everyone’s participation and diverse opinions and suggestions.”

In the meeting, he expressed the hope that in the near future the state of Tripura will rise to a new height in the field of transport and with this expectation he sought the cooperation of all concerned.

In today’s meeting, there was a lengthy discussion on various important issues related to the transport department including speedy start of Agartala-Chittagong international air traffic, speedy opening of round the clock air traffic at Agartala airport, resumption of bus services for the convenience of general public.

In the review meeting, Transport Department Secretary Uttam Kumar Chakma, Transport Commissioner Subrata Chowdhury, Tourism Director Tapan Kumar Das, Industry and Commerce Department Director, MBB Airport Director Kailash Chandra Meena, Revenue Department Additional Secretary Moslem Uddin Ahmed, Chief Engineer Rajib Debbarma, Chief Engineer of the Rural Development department Swapan Kumar Das, DIG of Tripura Police Monchak Ipper, SP Traffic, Tripura Road Transport Corporation and Tripura Urban Transport Company Limited Director Sajal Biswas, NF Railway Deputy Chief Engineer, Indian Railway Construction Ltd. (Ircon) General Manager Raman Singla, Managing Director of Akhaura Land Port Authority, District Transport Officer of 8 districts, all Chief Motor Vehicles Inspectors and other senior officials were present.