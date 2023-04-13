PM Modi Appreciates Dedication Of HPCL’s LPG Bottling Plant To Nation At Goalpara, Assam: To Help Tripura & Meghalaya Consumers

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 13, 2023: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday has appreciated the dedication of HPCL’s LPG Bottling Plant to the nation at Goalpara in Assam and said that this will greatly help consumers in Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya.

In response to a tweet thread by the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Prime Minister said: “This will greatly help consumers in Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the union minister of state for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli inaugurated the dedicated Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (HPCL) LPG Bottling Plant to the nation at Goalpara, Assam.

“This bottling plant is spread over an area of around 30 acres. The bottling plant boasts of a capacity of 30 thousand metric tonnes and bottling of 20 lakh cylinders can be carried out at the facility per year.”

“The plant will supply LPG cylinders to consumers in Assam, Meghalaya & Tripura through a network of 50 distributors. It is a matter of great pride that this project built at a cost of about Rs. 70 crore will fulfill the needs of all consumers in the present & the future”, he added.

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited in a tweet informed “The union minister of state R Teli highlighted HPCL Goalpara LPG Plant’s bottling capacity of 20 Lakh cylinders per annum that shall ensure steady supply of clean cooking fuel to even the farthest regions of the Northeast and appreciated the efforts of our energy soldiers.”