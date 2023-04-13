Tripura Government Will Never Entertain Hooliganism & Punishment Of Criminals Ensured: CM Dr Manik Saha At IGM Hospital

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 13, 2023: Tripura government will never entertain any hooliganism across the state and no criminal will be spared from the hands of law, reiterated Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha in reply to a query regarding law and order during his visit to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital here in Agartala city on Thursday.

In the visit, Chief Minister Dr Saha was accompanied by Health Secretary Dr Debasish Bose and Director of Health Services Dr Subhasish Debbarma. He visited all the OPD departments, spoke with the doctors on duty and he was enlightened about their problems and advantages. At the same time, he also monitored the IPD departments of IGM hospital.

While speaking to reporters after visiting IGM Hospital on Thursday morning, Dr Saha said that the government is working hard to make Tripura a model state in India and that is why the government is doing everything necessary to improve the health sector and will continue to do so in the future.

He said that the condition of this hospital has changed a lot now. However, in some cases, errors and deviations have also been noticed, he said. The chief minister promised to resolve them soon.

During today’s visit, Chief Minister Dr Saha spent some time at the hospital’s Jan Aushadhi Kendra. He asked for the stock medicine chart from the pharmacist on duty. Later, the Chief Minister told the reporters that the medicines needed for general patients are available in sufficient quantity in this counter. Doctors are also prescribing drugs in significant numbers. He commented that it is very beneficial and at the same time he urged everyone to have more faith in medicine.

Chief Minister said that at present the number of doctors in this hospital has been increased and 7 ambulances are available for serving emergency patients. Common patients can easily get ambulance services by calling 102.

However, he mentioned that there are some problems in the old building of the hospital. Apart from this, the errors and deviations in some other matters have already been brought to the notice of the Secretary and Director of the Health Department and the Chief Minister also promised to take action in the future.

When reporters asked the chief minister’s response to the issue of occasional trouble between patients and their families with security guards of private organizations working in hospitals, he said, security guards are also human beings. All those who come to this hospital for medical care should remember this idea. He said that when there is news about this issue in the media, he brings it to the attention of the concerned authorities. Therefore, the Chief Minister commented that it is important to treat each other well.