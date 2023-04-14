15 Outlets To Sale ‘Hilsa’ Fish In Tripura; Minister Sudhangshu Das Inaugurates Outlet In City

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 14, 2023: Ahead of the Bengali New Year, Fisheries department in Tripura had decided to sell the most tasty item and main course i.e. Hilsa fish through rationing system from Saturday onwards.

Altogether 15 outlets under the control of Tripura Apex Fisheries Cooperative Limited will be opened in different parts of the state, said Fisheries minister Sudhangshu Das while inaugurating the state owned body at Maharaj Ganj Bazar, one of the biggest market of vegetables, fishes and meats in Tripura at Agartala city on Friday.

Speaking on the issue, Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das said, “We all are well aware about the significance of ‘Hilsa’ fish during the Bengali New Year popularly known as ‘Pohela Baisakh’ (first day of the first month). But many people are incapable of purchase the raw fish for the skyrocketing of prices during any occasion. Hence, we took this initiative so that the New Year is being celebrated by all sections of the society and not confined to a certain section alone.”

“The main outlet under the Tripura Apex Fisheries Cooperative Society Limited has been opened at Maharaj Ganj Bazar in Agartala city. Similarly, 15 outlets will also be opened in different parts of the state where this ‘Hilsa’ fish will be available at subsidized prices”, he added.

Fisheries minister Das also said “Normally, the prices of ‘Hilsa’ fish ranges between Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800 for the fish weighing above one kilogram. At our special outlets, fish that weight will cost Rs 1,070 per kilogram while 500 gram to 800 gram will cost Rs 770 per kilogram and 800 gram to 1000 gram will cost Rs 870 per kilogram. However, in special outlets, a flat discount of above Rs 500 per kg is being awarded.”