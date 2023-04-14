Bangladesh Commerce Minister Dr Atiqul Haque Explores Windows For Trade Through Tripura’s Muhuri Ghat ICP

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 14, 2023: Bangladesh Commerce Minister Dr Atiqul Haque arrived at Tripura’s Muhuri Ghat Integrated Check Post in Belonia under southern district on Friday to check out the windows open for increasing various types of trade and commerce between India and Bangladesh, and to be aware about the problems of the check post.

During Bangladesh Commerce minister’s visit, District Magistrate of South Tripura district Saju Vaheed A, various administrative officials of the two countries along with officials and personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) on Indian side and Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB).

Although, there are huge opportunities for trade between the two countries through the Belonia Integrated Check Post, but there are certain difficulties in the import and export of various goods, including fish, due to the lack of infrastructure at the Belonia’s Muhuri Ghat ICP.

From the side of Bangladesh, however, the trade port infrastructure is sufficient. The District Magistrate has written a request letter to the Commerce Minister of Bangladesh to look into the matter and start the work on the matter of Bangladesh obstructing the construction of Belonia-Muhurighat ICP.

Bangladesh Commerce Minister Dr Atiqul Haque assured the District Magistrate in this regard that he will take the initiative to solve the matter immediately.

Speaking to media personnel on the sidelines of Muhuri Ghat ICP’s visit, the Bangladesh’s minister today said that this visit is quite significant.

It is worthy to mention here that the representatives of both the countries visited the ‘Maitri Setu’ at Sabroom on Thursday last and took stock of various issues. On Friday, the delegation visited the ICP in Belonia and Srimantapur Land Port in Sonamura.