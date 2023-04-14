Mizoram Observes Fire Service Day

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Aizawl, April 14, 2023: Fire Service Day or Martyrs Day was observed on Friday at Fire & Emergency Services Headquarters, Aizawl, and other districts during which the names of three firefighters who lost their lives in 2022 were read out and a minute of silence observed.

The names were- Praveen Kumar, Fire Operator at Delhi Fire Service; Vasudev Sadashiv Haldankar, Leading Firefighter at Goa Fire & Emergency Services; and Nitin Singh- Fireman at Uttarakhand Fire & Emergency Services.

Furthermore, Fire Service Week will be observed between April 14 and 20, during which Fire Safety Awareness Programme will be organized at various schools across the state.

It is worth noting that Directorate General- Fire Service, Home Guard & Civil Defence Commendation (Bronze) Disc and Certificate will be awarded to 11 staffs of the Lunglei Fire Station during the fire service week.