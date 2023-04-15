Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs Minister Er Lalrimawma Graced Boisu Festival

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs Minister Er Lalrimawma yesterday graced the biggest Bru Festival of Boisu at Damdiai village.

The year’s Boisu Festival theme is ‘Lost of Culture is Lost of Identity’. Brus from various villages of Mamit district gathered for the festival.

The Minister stated that he is fortunate to grace the State Level Boisu Festival, 2023 as a Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs Minister and stated the importance of preserving each tribal community’s culture, dances and practices; which he stated is the primary focus of the Tribal Ministry.

He also made a clarion call to fight against the drug menace and conveyed his best wishes to the Mizoram Bru Art and Culture Organisation.