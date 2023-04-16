Tripura: Over 24,000 Job Seekers Awaits For Recruitment In Tripura; Urges To Complete By June-July

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 16, 2023: Claiming that the Tripura government is not at all “serious” regarding the recruitment of 24,653 qualified aspirants in 4910 posts of Group-C and Group-D conducted by the Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura (JRBT), the job seekers on Sunday drew the attention of Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha and urged the concerned authority to complete the recruitment procedure by June and July next.

While expressing their unhappiness over the role of Tripura government, one of the qualified job seekers told reporters that the JRBT had issued notification in 2020 for recruitment in 4910 posts of Group-C and Group-D, and examinations were conducted in August 2021 where 1,23,000 aspirants appeared. The High Court issued a stay order on results as the conduct of exams was challenged in the court in February, but the stay was withdrawn in August. Later, the government was forced to announce the results in December 2022 and the aspirants were thankful to the government.

Citing disorganized form of recruitment process, the job seeker said “After the announcement of results, over 24,000 candidates were shortlisted and interview process started. As the assembly elections were knocking on the door, we have contacted with the JRBT authority whether the interview process would be postponed for election, but the authority informed us that the process will not be hindered. But, it is seen that January 17-18, postponed citing various reasons. We understood as it is election time, there might be difficulties in conducting the interview procedure and candidates may not attend the centres.”

Claiming that the aspirants are demanding jobs based on their merits, he said “The assembly election results’ were announced on March 02. An entire month of March passed away and now, half of the April’s month is also completed. Till now, the government has no initiative to restart the interview process. Around 3 years is going to be completed, the government has no seriousness regarding us. The government is not giving us alms, we are demanding jobs based on our merits.”

Expressing dismay over the words of Labour minister Tinku Roy, he also said “Few days back, two-three of our representatives went to meet with the Labour minister. We felt bad hearing the comments of Roy. The minister took it lightly, said that three years only passed off. He also cited an instance saying that during CPIM’s rule, recruitment process completed after eight to nine years.”

“Now, the question arose what was the necessity of changing the government? Did we change the government in 2018 to reface the previous days of grief and sorrow? Similarly, we have revived the same government by keeping faith on the Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha. Our question is why the government is not at all serious regarding us? Why the government is not expediting the recruitment process? The comments of Labour minister has made us feel disappointed”, the job seeker added.

The job seekers said that they are over 24,000 of them who have been qualified to face the interview. They are requesting the government to complete the recruitment process by June and July next.

They further added “If the government tell that why youths are running behind jobs and services? In our small state Tripura, we all are well aware that there is a very least probability to set up big industries because there debris found in Bodhjungnagar industrial estate. Ministers always motivate us to do something on our own. Yes, we do try to do many things, but geographical condition put obstacles. Government recruiting us for jobs doesn’t mean that we are beggars, we are demanding according to our merits.”

It is worthy to mention here that among these 24,653 candidates, 7,988 are of Group-C category and 16,665 are of Group-D category. The sanctioned posts in Group-D is 2,410 comprising of 1500 posts for Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Agri Assistant except TAFS Grade-III is 22 posts, Agri-Assistant except TAFS grade-III is 443, Junior operator pump is 236 posts, and Junior multi-tasking operator (uncommon) is 209 posts. And the sanctioned posts for Group-D is 2500.