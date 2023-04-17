Assam Police Unearth Huge Quantity Of Explosives, 1 Arrested

NET Web Desk

A man was arrested from a passenger bus, incoming from Meghalaya, carrying a huge cache of explosives in Assam’s Goalpara, police said on Sunday.

The Goalpara district Police in a joint operation with a team from Krishnai police station in Assam also recovered detonators from the bus.

“We have arrested a person in connection with this. Police recovered 1162 numbers of gelatin and 998 detonators from the bus. The bus was coming from Meghalaya,” Goalpara ASP, Rituraj Doley said.

According to police, based on secret information, a police team of Goalpara district and Krishnai police station conducted an operation and intercepted a passenger bus at Krishnai area

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

In a similar incident, Border Security Force intercepted an Assam-bound civil bus and seized a huge quantity of Burmese Betel nuts worth Rs 12 lakh from the Umkiang area of Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills, an official statement said on April 10.