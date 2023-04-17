DGP GP Singh Releases Helpline Number For Grievances Or Complaints

NET Web Desk

The Assam Directorate General of Police (DGP) GP Singh released a helpline number for the public to lodge their complaints or grievances.

Anyone can lodge a complaint if their case is not investigated properly or if any police official negligence in duty has led to a delay in receiving justice. Those can easily send a message on the WhatsApp number- 6026903490.

He also released two mail ids- dgpassam.publicgrievance@gmail.com and dgp-publicgrievance@assampolice.gov.in, where the public can officially mail them.

Taking to Twitter, GP Singh wrote, “If you have any grievance or complaint, please write to dgpassam.publicgrievance@gmail.com and dgp-publicgrievance@assampolice.gov.in or WhatsApp at 6026903490.

Tweet <https://twitter.com/gpsinghips/status/1647563284692996096>