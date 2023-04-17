Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

DGP GP Singh Releases Helpline Number For Grievances Or Complaints

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

The Assam Directorate General of Police (DGP) GP Singh released a helpline number for the public to lodge their complaints or grievances.

Anyone can lodge a complaint if their case is not investigated properly or if any police official negligence in duty has led to a delay in receiving justice. Those can easily send a message on the WhatsApp number- 6026903490.

He also released two mail ids- dgpassam.publicgrievance@gmail.com and dgp-publicgrievance@assampolice.gov.in, where the public can officially mail them.

Taking to Twitter, GP Singh wrote, “If you have any grievance or complaint, please write to dgpassam.publicgrievance@gmail.com and dgp-publicgrievance@assampolice.gov.in or WhatsApp at 6026903490.

Tweet <https://twitter.com/gpsinghips/status/1647563284692996096>

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News