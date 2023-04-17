Guwahati: Veteran Journalist PP Singh Passes Away

NET Web Desk

Noted journalist of the region, Pushp Paul Singh passed away due to heart ailments.

According to reports he was suffering from ailments related to the heart for quite some time now and passed away because of the same at about 1 AM on April 17.

Pusp Paul Singh started his career in the journalism field with the Times of India in the state of Tripura.

He also worked with the Economic Times and the BBC. He also started the first news portal of Northeast India. He was associated with the field of journalism for over 30 years at the time when he breasted his last.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid his condolences on the passing of the veteran journalist. He took to Twitter and mentioned, “Deeply pained to learn about the demise of veteran journalist Pushp Paul Singh, who was a well-known face of media for 3 decades in the North East. I offer my sincere condolences to his aggrieved family & well-wishers. Om Shanti!”