Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh Sworn-In As 8th Chief Justice of Tripura High Court

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 17, 2023: Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh took oath as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court on Monday. Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered the oath to the Chief Justice at 11:30 AM in the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan here in Agartala city.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh was serving as a judge in the Jharkhand High Court. He took oath as the eighth Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.

Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, Law Minister Ratanlal Nath, Finance Minister Pranajit Singh Roy, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Tripura High Court Justice T Amarnath Goud, Justice Arindam Lodh, Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan along with senior officials of state administration, defense administration and various levels of high court officials were present.